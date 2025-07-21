Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10 "And Going Medieval" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of TNT and Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10: "And Going Medieval."

We're suckers for anything having to do with Camelot and King Arthur, so we're kinda okay with Vikram's (Callum McGowan) effort to get back to 1847 missies its mark (by a lot). That said, we're not so sure the team would agree with us. That's how things look heading into tonight's episode of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S01E10: "And Going Medieval," and that's not including what else we may end up learning about Elaine (Caroline Loncq) before the final credits roll. As promised, we have an updated preview for you to check out, including an official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and two sneak peeks – with this image offering a ten-ton clue as to how well the team's doing…

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 10: "And Going Medieval" – When Vikram (Callum McGowan) attempts to return to 1847 (via a homemade time machine), he inadvertently travels the entire team back to the days of King Arthur, where they learn the truth about a Knight of the Round Table, Camelot, and … Elaine (Caroline Loncq). Written by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

