The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10 Preview: Things Get Medieval

Check out our early preview of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10: "And Going Medieval."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10 takes the team back to the era of King Arthur and Camelot

Vikram’s homemade time machine goes wrong, stranding everyone in a medieval adventure

Elaine’s secrets come to light as the team uncovers truths about a Knight of the Round Table

Get a look at the image gallery, episode overview, and sneak peek clip ahead of Monday night

As we inch closer to the season finale of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, we've got an early look at what's ahead with Monday night's episode, S01E10: "And Going Medieval." The good news? Vikram (Callum McGowan) has a plan to get back to 1847 via a homemade time machine. The bad news? He misses the mark by a whole lot. As the team looks to stay alive long enough to make it back from the days of King Arthur, it appears they're going to learn more about Elaine (Caroline Loncq) than anyone expected. With our official updated preview still set to hit Monday night, here's an early look at the episode overview, image gallery, and a sneak peek.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E10: "And Going Medieval" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 10: "And Going Medieval" – When Vikram (Callum McGowan) attempts to return to 1847 (via a homemade time machine), he inadvertently travels the entire team back to the days of King Arthur, where they learn the truth about a Knight of the Round Table, Camelot, and … Elaine (Caroline Loncq). Written by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen.

ScreenRant presents an exclusive clip from #TheLibrarians: The Next Chapter episode 10, which sets up a major reveal as Vikram learns a shocking family secret from Elaine. Catch the new episode at 9/8c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hUmmL072qz — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

