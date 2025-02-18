Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Filming Begins; Humphrey on Mickey's Fate

With Season 4 filming underway, The Lincoln Lawyer co-showrunner Ted Humphrey discusses where things stand with Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

Article Summary Filming for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 starts, adapting Author Michael Connelly's The Law of Innocence.

Mickey faces his biggest trial yet, both personally and professionally.

Humphrey teases intense challenges for Mickey and some beloved characters.

Constance Zimmer joins as relentless prosecutor "Death Row Dana" Berg.

Can we all agree that Showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring Netflix series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer has done an excellent job raising the dramatic stakes heading into the upcoming fourth season? With that in mind and all of us in agreement, we have some good news to pass along – production on the fourth season is underway on Season 4 – based on the sixth book in Connelly's series, The Law of Innocence. And while we're going to avoid deep-diving into Season 3 spoilers (a brutal and bloody finale), Humphrey did share with Netflix's TUDUM a sense of what viewers can expect when the hit series returns. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign just to be on the safe side.

"Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Humphrey shared. "But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

"All the advice he's given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you're the one it's bouncing off of," added the co-showrunner (who is also directing the first two episodes of the fourth season) about Mickey facing the reality of being the client in this situation. "He's got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don't worry — he's going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well."

Joining Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller for the fourth season are Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson). In addition, Constance Zimmer (UnREAL, Entourage) has joined the cast for a 10-episode guest arc. Zimmer's Dana Berg is a colleague of Maggie's from her days in the LA district attorney's office. Dana, a relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict, has a single-mindedness that earned her the nickname "Death Row Dana." A fierce and ruthless adversary who bends the rules to her advantage, she's the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life.

