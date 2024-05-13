Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, lord of the rings, LoTR, prime video, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Teaser Debuts Tuesday

Prime Video announced that the official teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will debut on Tuesday.

The last time we checked in with how things were going with Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, showrunners Patrick McKay & JD Payne had signed a new, three-year overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios and had begun laying out the story outline for a third season (which hasn't received an official green light yet). But it looks like we're going to have an even bigger update to pass along on Tuesday, with Prime Video announcing that the world premiere of the Season 2 teaser trailer is set for tomorrow – timed perfectly with the streamer's presentation for this week's Upfronts for the press and advertising folks.

Here's a look at the teaser announcement that went out earlier today regarding the release of the Season 2 teaser trailer on Tuesday:

The Teaser Trailer World Premiere Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3Iy6epApFH — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@TheRingsofPower) May 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"We began this remarkable journey with JD and Patrick more than five and a half years ago and have never looked back. We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' in its record-breaking first season. We can't wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that JD and Patrick are continuing to build throughout season two and beyond," shared Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for great storytelling."

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, and Benjamin Walker appeared in the first season. In addition, the cast included Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Simon Merrells, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Sara Zwangobani, Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers, Beau Cassidy, and Tyroe Muhafidin.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Rome), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Ciarán Hinds (Rome, Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall, Spectre), and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, Sherlock) have joined the cast for the second season. In addition, Joseph Mawle has departed the streaming series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar. Lead Director & Co-EP Charlotte Brändström (S01E06 "Udûn") will be directing four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each tapped to direct two episodes.

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 series' creative team line-up included Amazon's ex-genre head Sharon Tal Yguado as well as Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Tal Yguado, writer/executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer/executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), writer/executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things), consulting producer Stephany Folsom, producer Ron Ames, writer, and co-producer Helen Shang, and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona executive produced alongside partner Belén Atienza. Payne and McKay developed the series and served as showrunners, with Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) serving as a consultant. In conjunction with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, Amazon Studios produces. Academy Award-winning "The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy composer Howard Shore composed the main title theme. In addition, Bear McCreary (Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead) composed the series' full score.

