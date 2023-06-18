Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, lord of the rings, prime video, season 2

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Cast on "Action-Packed" Season 2, Sauron

Cast members from Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teased Season 2 being "action-packed," Sauron's impact, and more.

Not all of the cool streaming series updates emanated from Brazil this weekend, with the Monte-Carlo Television Festival affording members of the cast of Prime Video and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power an opportunity to tease a few things about the upcoming second season. "Darkness has fallen. Let's say that. We're all going through a big journey in Season 2. We know that Sauron is here," Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) shared at the event, joined by Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Míriel, Queen Regent of Númenor), Lloyd Owen (Captain Elendil), and Maxim Baldry (Isildur). After Baldry added, "I'd say it's a little more action-packed. There's a lot more action," Arthur followed with, "Yeah, it is certainly quicker, and there's more happening."

"We all know that Sauron has been revealed at the end [of Season 1], and therefore what happens when that amount of evil is finally realized? Each person throughout the universe, throughout Tolkien's world, is going to be affected by that," Owen explained. "There's always going to be a human choice as to what happens when you're introduced to evil, and is there an inherent badness or darkness in you that will be revealed? Or will you move to the good side? So, everyone is going to be faced with a dilemma, a moral dilemma, and there are going to be some really difficult choices for each human to take." And to that end, personal relationships will be impacted by the impending darkness – with Owen adding that "every personal relationship is affected by obviously the political and the evil and how it changes and warps the mind."

"Season 1 is really about an introduction. You're setting the stage for aspects of the story that are maybe a little bit more familiar to audiences because we do know a little bit more of these next few things that happen that will be part of Season 2," Addai-Robinson explained while describing a key difference between the seasons. "But there are a lot of people who have never read the books. They've never seen the movies. So that Season 1 setup really is, in my mind, it's really for those people who are very new to Tolkien… So, [in] Season 2, you're going to see a lot of storylines start to come through."

