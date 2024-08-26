Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: taylor sheridan, the madison, yellowstone

The Madison: Matthew Fox Joins "Yellowstone" Spinoff Series Cast

Matthew Fox (LOST) has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Michelle Pfeiffer-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff series The Madison.

The casting news for Taylor Sheridan's Michelle Pfeiffer-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff The Madison continues to roll along, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Matthew Fox (LOST) is set for a lead role. Fox joins a cast that includes Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), and newcomer Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto). Fox's Paul is a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors. The newest spinoff series is being described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

Pfeifer plays the mother of two daughters, Paige McIntosh (Chapman) and Abigail Reese (Garrett). Chapman's Paige is a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband, Russell McIntosh (Adams), who has followed the life path set before him from the start. Garrett's Abigail is a resilient and sardonic New Yorker who is a recently divorced mother of two. Fox's Paul is a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," shared Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, at the time when Pfeiffer's casting was first announced. "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the 'Yellowstone' universe, 'Madison,' from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan." The news comes as the franchise series looks to wrap up it's run this November with the final run of Season 5 episodes – apparently without lead Kevin Costner. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Keith Cox are set to executive produce the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!