The Magnificent Seven: MGM+ Greenlights Tim Kring TV Series Adapt

MGM will produce a new adaptation of the 1960 Western classic, The Magnificent Seven, as an MGM+ TV series from showrunner Tim Kring.

Article Summary MGM+ orders an eight-episode Magnificent Seven TV adaptation from Heroes creator Tim Kring.

The series is a fresh take on the 1960 Western classic, focusing on honor, sacrifice, and redemption.

Set in the 1880s, seven mercenaries defend a Quaker village from a ruthless land baron’s hired guns.

Production begins June 2026, with executive producers including Tim Kring and Lawrence Mirisch.

Another Western favorite is making its way back, but this time to the small screen with The Magnificent Seven, thanks to MGM and showrunner Tim Kring (Heroes, Touch), who also serves as executive producer and writer. Based on the 1960 John Sturges Western classic starring Yul Brenner, which in turn was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1954 film Seven Samurai, the MGM+ series will be an eight-episode drama. Joining Kring are executive producers Lawrence Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman. Produced by MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios, production is set to begin in June 2026.

The Magnificent Seven Adapted to TV Series for MGM+

The synopsis reads, "Set in the tumultuous 1880s American frontier, The Magnificent Seven is a reimagining of the classic Western tale. After a peaceful Quaker village is massacred by mercenaries working for a greedy and ruthless land baron trying to force them off the land he covets, seven gifted but flawed mercenaries are hired by the community to protect them from the land baron's hired guns. But as the team embeds itself in the community, preparing to defend them against overwhelming odds, they are all forced to grapple with an essential question: Is the use of violence acceptable to defend a people whose faith is based on non-violence? The series takes a deep dive into the stories behind each of the Seven; what's at stake for them, and why they choose to take on this mission. Like the original, this updated take on the classic story explores themes of honor, sacrifice, and redemption, focusing on morality, faith, and the cost of courage."

"Tim Kring is a master storyteller," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. "Tim, Donald De Line, Larry Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman have crafted a series that delivers the energy of a classic western, honors the legacy of the original film, and reasserts its timeless themes of the power of unity against oppression and flawed heroes finding redemption by helping those who can't help themselves."

The Sturges' Magnificent Seven starred Brenner, Eli Wallach, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, James Coburn, and Horst Buchholz. While the film was a disappointment at the box office upon its initial release, it has gained a considerable cult following and become one of the most influential Westerns of the 20th century, having been selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2013. There was a 2016 remake from Antoine Fuqua that starred Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Byung-hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, and Peter Sarsgaard with writers Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk providing their own adapt of the original William Roberts' 1960 screenplay, which became a moderate box office success grossing $162 million worldwide.

