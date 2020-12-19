The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Rangers & [SPOILERS] Are Going "Endgame"

For those of you who've screened the second season finale of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, then you know that there was a surprise announcement at the end of the episode that not a lot of people saw coming. There was also the return of a certain character, but that's "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" territory we're not getting into here. But the announcement has led to something we saw in today's Variety article that either we missed during Disney's investors day event or adds a whole new layer to the announcement when combined with two previously-announced spinoff series (more after the jump).

The article addressed how Disney is taking a "Marvel" approach to the "Star Wars" by both broadening the universal offerings while keeping those universes connected. Essentially, what Marvel Studios did with the "Avengers" franchise, the respective members' films, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, etc. So the newly-announced The Book of Boba Fett (more on that below) will join Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic in the same shared Mandalorian timeline. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Jon Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now). As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine.

And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. And now that we have some more details, it appears we have a limited series on our hands that will be leading into the aforementioned "climactic story event." Of course, who or what will be left standing after that still remains to be seen- and an answer we won't be getting any time soon.