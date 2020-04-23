The Mandalorian: Disney+ Docuseries Trailer Takes Us Behind the Scenes

Fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian are understandably excited about the future of the live-action Star Wars spinoff. Series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) is back at the helm when the series blasts back on to the streaming service this fall, with some familiar names returning and others possibly joining. Even better, reports are already out that work's begun on the third season, six months before the series' second-season debut. As a way of both saying thanks to the fans who made the show a success and to celebrate this year's Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth Be with You") the right way, Favreau is hosting the new docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will get to explore a different aspect of the television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations with the cast and crew.

For Favreau, the series is a "thank you" for the fans by offering them a look at how the entire series came to be: "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you." Over the course of the series, topics addressed include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars franchise, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' development and used of groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.