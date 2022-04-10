The Mandalorian: Esposito Sees Season 3 Hitting "Sometime This Summer"

If you're a "Star Wars" fan then you're well aware that there's been some movement around Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian and its upcoming third season. Last month, we learned that the great Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" franchise and so much more) would be making a guest appearance. Then just before April rolled around, actor/director Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) confirmed that filming had wrapped. Now we're hearing that The Mandalorian is going to have a major presence at next month's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, running from May 26-29- including Favreau & Filoni taking part in a special presentation. So with all of that in play, is it possible that The Mandalorian Season 3 could see the light of day sooner rather than later? From what Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) had to share during his visit with The Rich Eisen Show, it sounds like it could be very soon. As in, this summer…?!

At the top of the following clip, Eisen asks Esposito when he and his family can expect the show to return. After answering "soon," Esposito continued, "I've got a little few things to do in regard to that, to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I believe it will be sometime this summer." While emphasizing that there was no date set yet, he stressed again that it would be coming "soon."

Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series late last year, with Pascal opening up about his "Star Wars" experience and the difficulties with keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a secret:

Pascal's Pre-"The Mandalorian" SWU Experience: "I was born in '75, and my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Chile when I was a baby. We were absorbing a lot of cinema. My father, who's a doctor but loves going to the movies, would be taking us all the time. And so, it kind of dominated my childhood experience, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" and "E.T.," and all that Spielberg and George Lucas stuff.

When I met with them and stepped into a writers' room that was wall-to-wall story illustrations of the first season, it was really surreal to see such familiar imagery and kind of realize that those were pulled right out of your imagination. They know the impact that it had on all of us, and they're finding a way to — or new ways, really — to speak to that, and visually create the things that we see when we close our eyes and think about it. Which is kind of amazing."

Keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a Secret Wasn't Easy for Pascal: "That may literally be the very first secret that I've ever kept. Don't share anything personal with me! But there's so much seriousness around leaked information, and I find it all just a bit too much. I tell my family everything, and I didn't with Grogu. I didn't even know what his name was going to be until the second season, but I could just tell that it was going to have such an impact. When I saw the image of this thing and started reading the scripts and everything, I didn't want to compromise that in any way. It was easy to not talk about it because it was like, 'Nah, I want this to work.'"