The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito Hopeful for Moff Gideon Future

Giancarlo Esposito says he's ready for a Moff Gideon return - whether it's The Mandalorian or another corner of the "Star Wars" universe.

If there's a benefit to Disney-owned franchises, it is that death is NEVER final as long as there is a story to tell. In the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon was the series' primary villain who's as powerful as he is resourceful, tapping into the resources of the remnants of the Empire to not only enhance himself with the Force but also his created army. What was presumably Gideon's presumed last stand in the season three finale on the losing end of the Battle of Mandalore, audiences saw him engulfed in a massive explosion during his final stand against Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). While speaking to Empire, Espositio remains hopeful of Gideon's future.

Giancarlo Esposito Comments on Upcoming 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' and Gideon's Future

"There is a big movie coming out that's focusing on Mando and The Child. I can't say it'll be that," the Captain America: Brave New World star said. "But I hope to be able to join that franchise again because I think there's more road for Moff Gideon." Given Esposito's talent for playing villainous roles, the actor tapped into some deeper corners for The Mandalorian. "Moff Gideon, to me, was ultimately that young boy who never had any power, who was always questioned about the colour of his skin," he says. "'Are you white? Are you Black? Your hair is kind of curly?' And he then took on this place for me, where he was ultimately the power, not only because of his physicality but because of his brain. The way he spoke, and everything else which I was able to create in such a powerful way, empowered me to control the chaos around me."

You can also check out Esposito in The Electric State, which also stars Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci and features the voices of Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, Rob Gronkowski, Billy Gardell, Susan Leslie, and Jordan Black, on Netflix on March 14th.

