The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito on Season 2, Teases More Seasons

With fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian only a little more than a month away from the continuing adventures of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian and The Child aka Baby Yoda, Giancarlo Esposito aka Moff Gideon is opening up about what fans can expect from the "Star Wars" spinoff series. During an Emmy Awards pre-show interview with People, nominee Esposito (for The Mandalorian and AMC's Better Call Saul) opened up about what viewers can expect including more of The Child aka Baby Yoda's backstory and true purpose.

In addition, Esposito hinted that viewers will learn more about the Darksaber and how that connects to previous "Star Wars" series such as The Clone Wars– and then dropped some intel about how the first two seasons are laying "the groundwork for the depth and breadth that's going to come in season 3 and season 4, where you're really gonna start to get answers." What's surprising about that is that's there's no official word from "The Mouse" about additional seasons (yet) though we did report a few months back that pre-production was apparently already underway. Here's a look at what Esposito had to say:

"The next season of The Mandalorian is going to be very interesting because you're going to start to find out the power of The Child, what The Child really means. You will also start to uncover the origins of the Darksaber that Moff Gideon has and how that plays into previous Star Wars history connected to The Clone Wars and other shows. And you'll start to get a real dramatic sense of the territory. We're living in a universe that is huge and [has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that's going to come in season 3 and season 4, where you're really gonna start to get answers."

In April, Variety reported that pre-production work on the third season has already begun and that Favreau had been "writing season 3 for a while," with that Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang and the art department have been creating concepts "for the past few weeks." Another source also revealed that the production design team began work on the third season, needing "a huge lead time" to explain why the work was beginning so soon. An additional source was much more matter-of-fact, "We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3."