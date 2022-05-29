The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Writing Season 4, Discusses Crossovers

It's safe to say that fans of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian didn't leave this weekend's Star Wars Celebration empty-handed by any means. That included learning from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni that the series will return in February 2023 (with Katee Sackhoff also returning) and that Bryce Dallas Howard will be directing one of the episodes. But the duo didn't stop making news just because they weren't on a panel. Thanks to the folks over at Cinemablend who were able to grab some one-on-one time with Favreau on the press line, we learned that he's already started writing the fourth season. In addition, as the "Mano" universe continues to grow, Favreau also discusses how he and Filoni are approaching crossovers.

"With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes- how should I put it? More precise," he explained, dropping in that big "Season 4" mention. And while that would seem to lend itself to any number of crossover possibilities, Favreau explained how they're looking to take their time in that regard and allow the storylines to play out. "When I was writing the first season of Mandalorian, I could do anything, set it anywhere. Dave [Filoni] would read it, we'd go back and forth, I would adjust. And there it was," Favreau said while explaining how the show has become its own self-contained "universe" with its own canon.

He continued, "Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don't wear helmets, what's happening on Mandalore, what's Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling." But with so many stories in play, the opportunities for familiar faces to meet up (or square off) will present themselves. "I think that inevitably, no matter how simple you start, the story threads start to connect and weave and overlap. And with Dave Filoni's deep understanding of everything around the time period, opportunities will always arise when we have story meetings and conversations about, 'Well, you know what character would be here now…' I mean, that's really how the Luke [Skywalker] thing happened," Favreau added.