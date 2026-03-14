Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Bo-Katan Kryze, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Says Bo-Katan's Not Going Anywhere

Katee Sackhoff (Carrie) provided an update on where things stand with Bo-Katan Kryze regarding The Mandalorian and the Star Wars universe.

Article Summary Katee Sackhoff assures fans that Bo-Katan Kryze will remain a key player in The Mandalorian universe.

No official word yet on Bo-Katan’s return, but Sackhoff is confident in her character's future on Star Wars.

The Mandalorian and Grogu movie announced for 2026 doesn’t currently include Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan.

Katee Sackhoff stays busy with her podcast and a number of upcoming projects.

With Bo-Katan Kryze affirmed as the undisputed leader of Mandalore at the end of season three of The Mandalorian, fans have wondered what the future holds for the character played by Katee Sackhoff since there haven't been any immediate plans announced by creator Dave Filoni, who originally established the character in his animated Star Wars universe with Bo making her debut in The Clone Wars. Sackhoff originally voiced the character in all her animated appearances, including his follow-up animated Star Wars series, Rebels, before the Battlestar Galactica star became the first franchise actor to transition an animated character into live action on The Mandalorian. Sackhoff provided a hopeful update on the often helmetless Mandalorian, who, with the help of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, rebelled against the Empire's rule on their home world.

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Provides Update on Bo-Katan Kryze

With season three wrapping in 2023 and no details provided about season four, the next major venture for Pascal in the Star Wars universe is the upcoming feature, The Mandalorian and Grogu from series creator Jon Favreau, who is not only directing, but also wrote the script along with Filoni and Noah Kloor, slated for a May 22, 2026, release. Sadly, Sackhoff wasn't announced as part of the upcoming film, nor is she involved in the upcoming season two of the Rosario Dawson-starred Ahsoka.

When Screen Rant asked where's Bo-Katan is, "[Laughs] Girl! Ask somebody higher up than me. Go find you some Dave Filoni," Sackhoff responded before affirming, "I have faith. She's not going anywhere. You know, I always joke that I have job security, because she's based on Dave Filoni's wife, at least named after his wife. I think the fans took that a little too seriously. I don't think anyone has job security, but I do feel like Bo means a lot to Dave. She was there in the beginning, and I'm just always happy to be along for the ride."

Until then, Sackhoff has been busy with her podcast called The Sackhoff Show and wrapped filming Mike Flanagan's remake of the Stephen King classic Carrie for Prime Video, with Summer H. Howell playing the title role with an all-star cast of Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Josie Totah, Heather Graham, and Rahul Kohli.

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