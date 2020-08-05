The Mandalorian Season 2: WWE's Sasha Banks "Calls Out" Gina Carano

Disney+ live-action Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian is one of those very rare 2020 returning series that somehow found a way to dodge most of the obstacles COVID-19 threw at television productions across the pop culture landscape. Series creator Jon Favreau confirmed the series' second-season return for October, and that EP Dave Filoni, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) would be sharing time with him in the director's chair. Add in that Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn are either confirmed for or reported to be joining the second season, and it looks like smooth sailing for the next three months.

Looks like someone made the mistake of forgetting about RAW Women's Champion and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks. For those of you who don't know, it was reported back in February that Banks had filmed scenes for the streaming series but not much had been said about it since then. Flash ahead to this week and if you caught WWE Monday Night RAW, then you know that Banks was cheap-shotted by Shayna Baszler during an interview (yeah, we said it)- beginning a not-so-slow build towards a Banks/Baszler in the very near future. One person in particular who was a fan of both the segment and the possible match was actress and ex-MMA fighter Gina Carano, who tweeted that the match might end up being her first time attending a WWE event live.

You see where this is going, right? Carano plays popular character Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, a former rebel shock trooper-turned-mercenary who fought in the Galactic Civil War for the Rebel Alliance/New Republic. Banks is reportedly having some type of role this season. Anyone else catching a whiff of "cross-promotional appearance at a WWE event sooner rather than later"? It would seem so, considering Banks retweeted Carano and offered to "whoop your ass too" if she shows up, making what vibes like a Mandalorian joke with the line, "you wouldn't last in my Universe but you're welcome to try."

And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too… you wouldn't last in my Universe but you're welcome to try 😈 #2BeltzBanks https://t.co/vqjaB3OKb8 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020

On the other hand, Baszler kept her response brief and mutually respectful- and showing herself to be a Star Wars fan:

One of my fave Star Wars characters! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 4, 2020

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.