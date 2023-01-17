The Mandalorian Season 3 Directors Confirmed; New Preview Images With the third season kicking off on March 1st, here's a look at who's directing as well as new preview images for Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian definitely got folks' attention when it dropped the official Season 3 trailer during the halftime of the NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ABC & ESPN. But in all of the excitement, you might've missed two very important updates. First, we have the confirmed rundown of who's who when it comes to directors this season, with Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Carl Weathers joined by Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari). In addition, we have a set of seven new preview images that went live not long after the trailer- take a look:

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal explained to Total Film as the series readies for its next chapter. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of and who they are. That part has been really, really fun." Pascal continued, "Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development." As for Bo-Katan, Sackoff sees it as a moment for her character to pause and process. "Anytime you have a goal, and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," the actress explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this evening:

Jon Favreau Discusses The Mandalorian Season 3… and Season 4

Favreau spoke briefly with Cinemablend, where we learned that he's already started writing the fourth season and discussed how he and Filoni are approaching crossovers. "With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes- how should I put it? More precise," he shared, dropping in that big "Season 4" mention.

And while that would seem to lend itself to any number of crossover possibilities, Favreau explained how they're looking to take their time in that regard and allow the storylines to play out. "When I was writing the first season of Mandalorian, I could do anything, set it anywhere. Dave [Filoni] would read it; we'd go back and forth, [and] I would adjust. And there it was," Favreau said while explaining how the show has become its own self-contained "universe" with its own canon.

He continued, "Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don't wear helmets, what's happening on Mandalore, what's Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling." But with so many stories in play, the opportunities for familiar faces to meet up (or square off) will present themselves. "I think that inevitably, no matter how simple you start, the story threads start to connect and weave and overlap. And with Dave Filoni's deep understanding of everything around the time period, opportunities will always arise when we have story meetings and conversations about, 'Well, you know what character would be here now…' I mean, that's really how the Luke [Skywalker] thing happened," Favreau added.