The Mandalorian Universe Storylines Will Close Out in Dave Filoni Film Dave Filoni's upcoming "Star Wars" film will close out connected storylines between The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and more.

Well, no one can say that Star Wars Celebration 2023 didn't break news right out of the gate. Along with updates & previews for The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Andor, and Skeleton Crew, there was major news on the film side that seriously impacts most of the series we just named. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that one of the three upcoming films on the way will see Dave Filoni direct a big-screen "close out" to the connected storylines between The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and (possibly) Skeleton Crew. No other details have been released, but we do have a look back to last month when Filoni addressed the idea of a crossover event when it was still officially in its "What If…?" stage.

Dave Filoni on "The Mandalorian" Crossover: A Look Back

As for that 2020 talk from Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy that "The Mandalorian" universe (along with Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett & Skeleton Crew) would eventually lead to a "climactic story event," Filoni cautiously shared during an interview with The Wrap last month that the possibility was "very real" for that to happen and continue telling "Mando" stories. "It's an interesting way to think about it. I tend to think, as we've been working on 'The Mandalorian' and then writing 'Ahsoka,' and then Jon Watts came in with 'Skeleton Crew,' there is an entire time period that is post-'Return of the Jedi,'" Filoni explained. "And I look at that time period, which before 'The Force Awakens,' is around 30 years of time. When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-'Return of the Jedi' time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

And should that "big event" happen that needs to bring some major firepower together, Filoni reassures everyone that there are whiteboards in play, making sure timelines & storylines are kept straight. "The good thing is that we're all talking creatively together about where these stories are all going. And I love whiteboards, and I whiteboard everything and have timelines," Filoni added. "They always start back with 'The Phantom Menace,' and they always go out to 'The Rise of Skywalker.' I have all these slots in between where everybody's doing everything, so I can look at it all and commiserate with Kathy on what's going on here, what's going on there? It's very fun."