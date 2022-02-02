The Masked Singer Judges Walk After Rudy Giuliani Unmasking: Report

While there's still a month to go until its Season 7 premiere on March 9th, FOX's The Masked Singer is already making big news as the singing competition series is dealing with an on-set political scandal. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest during last week's taping when Donald Trump spokesperson & 2020 election-denier Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant. While FOX would not comment on the reporting and DH would not publish Giuliani's mask or what his final song was, sources say that fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage to socialize with Giuliani.

Remember the good old days of Group A, Group B, etc.? Well, it looks like those are gone and The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly taking their place. In the teaser that you can check out below, viewers are introduced to six masked contestants- two from each of the three groups. Though the exact format of how the season will run has yet to be announced, Variety reports that even though each competitor will fall into one of the three groups just mentioned, they won't compete together as a group. So there won't be weeks specifically devoted to Good, Bad & Cuddly exclusively since they will be competing against one another.

With the popular competition series returning in March, here's a look at the newly-released teaser that previews this season's masks while not officially confirming their names. Could we be looking at masks like Frog, Gladiator, and Astronaut? Viewers will know soon enough as the confirmed masks are expected to be revealed as the calendar inches closer to the premiere. Long-time host Nick Cannon is set to return, along with panelists McCarthy, Jeong, Scherzinger, and Thicke. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's the teaser: