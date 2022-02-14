The Masked Singer Releases New Season 7 Teaser; Intros Ram Mask

With less than a month to go until FOX's The Masked Singer returns for a seventh season on Wednesday, March 9, viewers are already aware that there are some big changes ahead. Remember the days when we had Group A, Group B, etc.? Well, it looks like those are gone and "The Good," "The Bad" & "The Cuddly" taking their place for this go-around. In a teaser released late last month, viewers were introduced to six masked contestants- two from each of the three groups. Though the exact format of how the season will run has yet to be announced, reportedly the three groups will not compete against each other within their respective groups (so no weeks devoted exclusively to Good, Bad, or Cuddly since they compete against one another). Now we're getting a new teaser reintroducing the concept while also feeling like it's the start of what will be a series of official reveals over the next few weeks (with one that we have waiting for you below happening over this past weekend).

So for a look at the "legendary" (we're playing fast-and-loose with the definition of that word, I see) battle ahead between Good, Bad & Cuddly, check out the newest teaser released earlier today:

And in honor of the Super Bowl, the time just seemed right for the show to formally introduce Ram:

With the popular competition series returning this March, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser previewing this season's masks while not officially confirming their names. Could we be looking at masks like Frog, Gladiator, and Astronaut? Viewers will know soon enough as the confirmed masks are expected to be revealed as the calendar inches closer to the premiere. Long-time host Nick Cannon is set to return, along with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's the teaser: