The Masked Singer Reveals Clues-Filled Season 6 Teaser; 3 New Masks

With only a little more than a month to until host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) usher in the sixth season of FOX's The Masked Singer, the singing competition series has released a new teaser flowing with clues. In addition, we have an updated roster of announced masks, with our original list of three now doubled. Of course, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will only be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". Now before we get to the clues, here's an updated look at the masks that have been revealed so far: Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, Hamster, and Mallard:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Dalmatian | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5HxpeyKOts)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Mallard | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbELoIVt87Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Hamster | Season 6 | The Masked Singer #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVr7m4X3GGU)

And as promised, here's a look at the newest clue-filled teaser for FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6- set to kick off with a two-part season-opener on September 22 and 23:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Pay Attention To The Clues | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-aQMvgwEtM&t=1s)

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.