The Masked Singer S07E01 Preview; Thingamabob; Masks/Clues Updated

In four days, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke return for a seventh season of FOX's The Masked Singer that continues the long-running singing competition series' tradition of giving viewers something different each season to knock their expectations for a loop. And as we've seen heading into "Masks Back – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 1," that means dividing the masks into "The Good," "The Bad," & "The Cuddly" and outdoing themselves when it comes to masks.

And speaking of new masks, we have a very cool featurette included in the following updated rundown of masks & clues, with McCarthy bringing viewers an exclusive look at Thingamabob's "origin story":

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: