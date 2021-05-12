The Masked Singer Season 5 Preview, Russian Dolls Sneak Peek & More

With only hours to go until the fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer brings its Feisty Five- Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls, and Yeti– to the stage for another round of masked singing and random speculation. But by the time the smoke clears and the credits get ready to roll, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Rob Riggle (ABC's Holey Moley) will set the line-up for the sem-finals- bringing one of those final four another step closer to the crown- and now we have some fresh looks on what TMS viewers can expect.

Now here's a look at the two newest previews, followed by the Russian Dolls performing Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" and a look back at preview images for the Feisty Five:

Looking ahead to next week, the May 19 semi-finals round brings Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker to the panel as Cluedle-Doo's identity is finally revealed (more on that below). And then on May 26, a winner will be crowned during the season finale- which sees Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes aka Sun joining the panelists.

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.