The Midnight Club: 5 Directors Officially Join Netflix Series Adapt

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's (Netflix's "Haunting" franchise) upcoming adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club (and other Pike stories) is bringing aboard a team of five directors to join Flanagan behind the camera for the 10-episode season. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Flanagan announced that Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Co-adapted by Flanagan and Leah Fong (Once Upon a Time), and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, and Julia Bicknell, as well as Macy via Intrepid Pictures, the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice.

Here's a look at Flanagan's tweet from earlier today welcoming the directors aboard:

Honored to announce the other filmmakers helming eps of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB. Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Axelle Carolyn, Viet Nguyen, Morgan Beggs, and my dear friend Michael Fimognari will all direct episodes. I'm grateful and lucky to collaborate with such terrific artists. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) June 13, 2021

"Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp," wrote Flanagan in his tweet first announcing the initial cast. "To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her." Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge are also on board to write for the series- with Mike Flanagan set to direct the first two episodes. First published in 1994 by Simon and Schuster, The Midnight Club follows a group of patients who gather together to share scary stories at midnight that goes far beyond mere storytelling:

Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die, was home to the Midnight Club: a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

Here's a look back at Flanagan's announcement Twitter thread from earlier this year:

As we barrel toward the start of production on @intrepid's new @netflix series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, based on the work of Christopher Pike, I'm honored and thrilled to announce our cast: — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

