The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong Series Images Released

Netflix is stockpiling one helluva "Netflix & Chills" for the upcoming Halloween season, and we have Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's (Netflix's "Haunting" franchise) 10-episode series take on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club (and other Pike stories) to thank for that (among others). Co-adapted by Flanagan & Leah Fong (Once Upon a Time) and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, Julia Bicknell, and Macy (via Intrepid Pictures), the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice. Following up on the release of a teaser during "Geeked Week" earlier this summer, Netflix was kind enough to pass along some preview images giving viewers a better sense of what to expect.

(L to R) Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 101 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
(L to R) Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin in episode 101 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
Chris Sumpter as Ren in episode 101 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
Igby Rigney as Kevin in episode 110 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
(L to R) Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 110 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
(L to R) Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Ruth Codd as Anya, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Iman Benson as Ilonka, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 104 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
(L to R) Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Ruth Codd as Anya, Adia as Cheri Ian, Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh in episode 104 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022
Annarah Cymone as Sandra in episode 106 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Joining Flanagan behind the camera to helm the series are Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Set to premiere on October 7th, here's a look at the official teaser for The Midnight Club (that included an introduction from none other than Rahul Kohli during the broadcast- no stranger to Flanagan & Macy's work):

"Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp," wrote Flanagan in his tweet first announcing the initial cast. "To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her." Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge are also on board to write for the series- with Mike Flanagan directing the first two episodes. Here's a look back at Flanagan's announcement Twitter thread from early 2021 announcing the start of production:

