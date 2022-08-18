The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong Series Images Released

Netflix is stockpiling one helluva "Netflix & Chills" for the upcoming Halloween season, and we have Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's (Netflix's "Haunting" franchise) 10-episode series take on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club (and other Pike stories) to thank for that (among others). Co-adapted by Flanagan & Leah Fong (Once Upon a Time) and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, Julia Bicknell, and Macy (via Intrepid Pictures), the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice. Following up on the release of a teaser during "Geeked Week" earlier this summer, Netflix was kind enough to pass along some preview images giving viewers a better sense of what to expect.

Joining Flanagan behind the camera to helm the series are Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Set to premiere on October 7th, here's a look at the official teaser for The Midnight Club (that included an introduction from none other than Rahul Kohli during the broadcast- no stranger to Flanagan & Macy's work):

"Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp," wrote Flanagan in his tweet first announcing the initial cast. "To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her." Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge are also on board to write for the series- with Mike Flanagan directing the first two episodes. Here's a look back at Flanagan's announcement Twitter thread from early 2021 announcing the start of production:

As we barrel toward the start of production on @intrepid's new @netflix series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, based on the work of Christopher Pike, I'm honored and thrilled to announce our cast: — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet