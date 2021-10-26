The Missing: Peacock Orders Crime Series, David E. Kelley to Produce

The Missing, a new 8-part crime drama based on The Missing File, an Israeli novel by Dror A. Mishani, has been given a series order by Peacock with prolific producer David E. Kelley as showrunner. The Missing tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Originally published in Hebrew in 2011 and in the US in 2013 (by HarperCollins), The Missing File is the first in a series of novels featuring police inspector Avraham Avraham. The novels in the series (four until now) were translated into more than 20 languages and won numerous international awards, including Sweden's prestigious Martin Beck Award (for Best Translated Crime Novel), and the Grand Prix du Meilleur Polar in France. The last novel in the series, Conviction, was published in Israel earlier this year and will be published in English in the summer of 2022.

Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said "We are incredibly fortunate to bring this series to Peacock audiences led by iconic producer David E. Kelley, who has shepherded some of today's most buzz-worthy dramas. We're looking forward to partnering with Keshet Studios alongside Universal Television to bring this compelling, soulful mystery to life." Kelley continued, "I was riveted by Dror's novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life." Peter Traugott, President of Keshet Studios, added, "Our lead character, Avraham Avraham, is one we've never seen on TV before; his compassion and approach creates a wish-fulfillment aspect to the show, something we believe could not be more timely, and is what TV needs right now. And we are very lucky that he is in the hands of David E. Kelley."