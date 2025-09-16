Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the morning show

The Morning Show Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Return

Apple TV+'s Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring The Morning Show has been renewed for Season 5, ahead of its Season 4 return.

With Showrunner/EP Charlotte Stoudt's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring and executive-producing series The Morning Show set to return for its fourth season this Wednesday, Apple TV+ has renewed the hit streaming series for a fifth season. "'The Morning Show' has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+," shared Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte, and Mimi — 'The Morning Show' continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we've all come to love. We're excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama."

Executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO of Media Res, added, "It's an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in 'The Morning Show,' and we're excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine. We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond."

When the critically acclaimed series returns, the setting is Spring 2024 – nearly two years after the events of the third season. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real? Heading into the start of the fourth season, Aniston and Witherspoon are joined by a killer lineup of new and returning cast members: Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm.

Apple TV+'s The Morning Show is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The studio Media Res produces the series, and is executive-produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

