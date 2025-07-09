Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the morning show

The Morning Show Season 4 Official Teaser Previews Big Time Jump

Returning to Apple TV+ on September 17th, here's the teaser for Apple TV+'s Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring The Morning Show.

Article Summary The Morning Show Season 4 premieres September 17th on Apple TV+ with weekly episode releases.

The new season picks up with a two-year time jump to Spring 2024 after the UBA-NBN merger.

The show tackles deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and trust issues in a divided America.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and a star-studded cast return for a high-stakes newsroom drama.

With the highly anticipated fourth season of Apple TV+ and Showrunner/EP Charlotte Stoudt's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring and executive-producing series The Morning Show set to make its premiere on Wednesday, September 17th (with single episodes dropping weekly until November 18th), wwe're getting our best look yet at what's ahead with the release of an official teaser.

When the critically acclaimed series returns, the setting is Spring 2024 – nearly two years after the events of the third season. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?

Heading into the start of the fourth season, Aniston and Witherspoon are joined by a killer lineup of new and returning cast members: Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm. Here's a look at the official key art poster that was released:

Currently streaming globally on Apple TV+, the third season of The Morning Show received 16 Emmy Award nominations and earned a win for Crudup in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance as Cory Ellison. Crudup additionally won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of Ellison in the show's third season. Season three was also honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) on its prestigious list of the 10 best television programs of 2023.

Apple TV+'s The Morning Show is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The studio Media Res produces the series, and is executive-produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

