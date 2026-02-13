Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: the muppet show

The Muppet Show Scores Over 7.5 Million Viewers Across ABC, Disney+

The return of The Muppet Show scored more than 7.5 million viewers across ABC and Disney+ over the course of its first eight days.

Article Summary The Muppet Show's new special draws 7.58 million viewers on ABC and Disney+ in just eight days.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the Muppets return alongside guest stars Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph.

The special boasts a 98% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and viewers alike.

Strong ratings spark buzz for a potential full series, with Disney+ and ABC considering future episodes.

It looks like Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the beloved Muppets gang might just end up keeping the doors to The Muppet Show open for more than just one show, based on the eight-day viewing numbers that came in. Joined by Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph, the Muppets have pulled in 7.58 million multiplatform viewers across Disney+ and ABC since its February 4th debut. Combine that with the strong, positive response from critics and viewers (the special is sitting at 98% with both groups on Rotten Tomatoes, making it "Certified Fresh"), and you can see why the chances of the special becoming a full series are strong. When The Muppet Show special was first announced, it was reported that it would also serve as a backdoor pilot for a new series. Let's see if the number continue to make the case…

It's The Muppet Show! Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter! Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel are returning to perform most of the Muppet characters (with a team of additional performers joining them for the special).

Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!