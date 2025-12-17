Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: the muppet show

The Muppet Show Teases Its Feb. 2026 Reopening with Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter joins the gang on February 4th when The Muppet Show reopens its doors on ABC and Disney+. Here's the official teaser...

Article Summary The Muppet Show returns February 2026 on ABC and Disney+ with Sabrina Carpenter as special guest and executive producer.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the classic Muppet gang reunite for a music and comedy-packed special event.

Longtime Muppet performers and top producers join forces for the show's major 50th anniversary revival.

Miss Piggy made a surprise appearance at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, where she got "arrested" for being too hot.

The Muppet Show is back! That's right! Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event that promises music, comedy and a whole lot of chaos. On February 4th, our felt friends will be joined by their very special guest, music powerhouse Sabrina Carpenter, to throw open the doors to the Muppet Theatre once again. Helping to play the music, to light the lights, and to get things started are veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel, returning to perform most of the Muppet characters (with a team of additional performers joining them for the special). In honor of next year's 50th anniversary, the special event is expected to be something very special – and we're getting out our first look at what's to come.

With the music superstar teaming with Rogen to reopen the doors of The Muppet Show, it "felt" (get it?) only fitting that Carpenter would have Miss Piggy "arrested" for being too hot on the last night of her "Short N' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles in November. "You guys are so beautiful, it should be a crime," Carpenter said to the audience, pausing her performance of "Dumb & Poetic" to announce who would be getting the pink handcuffs slapped on them. To say the crowd exploded when the cameras cut to Miss Piggy would be an understatement, leading to a great exchange between the two (before a Muppet Police Bear got confused and arrested Miss Piggy for real).

Along with the upcoming anniversary special (rumours say it could be a backdoor pilot for a new series), Miss Piggy has been making headlines lately on her own. Jennifer Lawrence recently announced that she and Emma Stone are co-producing a new film spotlighting the famed Muppet, written by Tony-winning actor, writer, and comedian Cole Escola. Here's a look at Miss Piggy being taken away for being too hot (and maybe a bit too physically abusive to Kermit):

Miss Piggy was spotted in Sabrina Carpenter's concert. 🐷This serves as a tease for "THE MUPPET SHOW" revival special that Carpenter EPs with Seth Rogen. "THE MUPPET SHOW" an original special streaming 2026 on @DisneyPlus.#TheMuppetShow #TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/gZ2AJ93CDV — DTVA News (@DTVANews) November 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

