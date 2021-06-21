The Mysterious Benedict Society Character Posters; 2-Ep Debut Friday

This week, the mysterious and eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) will ask four gifted orphans to answer the call to save the world from… (drumroll please)… The Emergency. Of course, we're talking about Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, set to begin adventuring with a double-shot of episodes beginning this Friday. To properly mark the occasion, the streaming service is offering viewers a look at Hale's Benedict along with fresh looks at Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Timofeeva (and Hale doing double duty, too) in their on-screen personas via character poster key art- which you can check out below:

The series has been on BCTV's radar since it was first announced, and it looks like the initial optimism was worth it. With the series set to hit the streaming service on June 25 with a double-episode debut, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society– as the search to uncover the mystery to the truth begins:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Mysterious Benedict Society | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUpFzScK7P8)

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, the Disney+ series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by Hale's Mr. Benedict to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" must devise a plan to defeat him.

Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator), and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, with the series set to premiere on the streaming service on June 25.

