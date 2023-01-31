The Nevers: Joss Whedon Series' Unaired 6 Episodes Set for Roku, Tubi As part of their deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi and Roku will screen the six unaired Season 1 episodes of Joss Whedon's The Nevers.

Earlier today, we learned that Warner Bros. Discovery had inked a deal with FAST services Roku and Tubi to launch branded channels later this year that will bring more than 2,000 hours of programming to the services. That means you'll be getting Westworld, The Nevers, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, and F-Boy Island on The Roku Channel beginning this spring through Warner Bros-branded channels. As for the Fox Corp-owned Tubi, you can look for 14 WB-branded channels and 225 titles on its service (with Westworld, Raised By Wolves, The Nevers, and F-Boy Island among the shows coming aboard). Now, TV Line has an update on the Joss Whedon-created The Nevers, reporting that all 12 episodes will air on both service – which means that the previously-unaired final six episodes will finally hit screens.

Whedon and HBO parted ways before the series premiere over accusations of inappropriate & unprofessional conduct on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, first made public by Charisma Carpenter, who starred in both series. With Whedon's departure, Philippa Goslett took over as showrunner in January 2021. At the time, it was reported that the writers' room had already mapped out Episodes 7-12 ahead of the show's initial premiere, only for the series to be officially canceled in December 2022.

When it comes to Roku, the deal will also translate into hundreds of television series and films from HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Warner Bros. Television. As for Tubi, that means viewers can look forward to 11 FAST channels focused on themes/genres that include lifestyle, homes, classic movies, education, mysteries and weddings, and a number of others. New unscripted titles/episodes across Tubi's linear channel lineup include Cake Boss, My Cat From Hell, Breaking Amish, and Caribbean Life. Roku Vice President of Programming Rob Holmes said in a statement about the new deal, "As FAST continues to explode in popularity amongst cord-cutters, we're seeing content players increasingly shift their focus towards capturing this audience by bringing some of their best stuff to FAST. The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming."