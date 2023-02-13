The Nevers Returns: Here's Tubi's 3-Day Streaming Schedule & More Beginning today and for the next two days, Tubi will stream all 12 episodes of Joss Whedon's The Nevers - including 6 unaired episodes.

Heading into this past weekend, fans of the previously-on-HBO series The Nevers learned that the Joss Whedon-created series would be hitting Tubi today (Monday, February 13th) and running through Wednesday, February 15th. The move came as a result of a deal involving a number of series between Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and FAST service Tubi (as well as The Roku Channel). What makes this news especially important to fans is that the deal includes all 12 episodes of the season/series – including the final six episodes that were previously unreleased as the series was pulled by WBD as part of a much larger cost-saving/tax write-off initiative that impacted dozens of projects. With today being the day and the first episode hitting in only a few hours of this writing, here's what you need to know for your three-day series of mini-marathons.

"I think Episode 12 brings all our storylines home to roost in ways which will feel satisfyingly cathartic," shared series showrunner & EP Philippa Goslett regarding what fans can expect from the series' full run during a Q&A with TVLine. "There are definitely story elements and character dynamics there which were intended to push into future series [seasons], but they would have been starting a new chapter of 'The Nevers.' I believe that we bring this one to what feels like a natural close." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer from the show's HBO days, followed by a look at the full schedule released by Tubi:

Here's a look at the dates, times & episodes for the first season run of 12 episodes (including the previously-unaired final six episodes, running between Monday, February 13th, and Wednesday, February 15th. The series will be part of Tubi's WB TV Watchlist Channel's regular rotation, with March 1st through the 3rd being the next time the series will be able to screen:

Monday, February 13th

12:39 pm ET Ep 101 "Pilot" TV-MA

1:48 pm ET Ep 102 "Exposure" TV-MA

2:53 pm ET Ep 103 "Ignition" TV-MA

3:52 pm ET Ep 104 "Undertaking" TV-MA

4:52 pm ET Ep 105 "Hanged" TV-MA

Tuesday, February 14th

1:28 pm ET Ep 106 "True" TV-MA

2:38 pm ET Ep 107 "It's a Good Day" TV-MA

3:46 pm ET Ep 108 "I Don't Know Enough About You" TV-MA

4:47 pm ET Ep 109 "Fever" TV-MA

Wednesday, February 15th

2:40 pm ET Ep 110 "Alright, Okay, You Win" TV-MA

3:45 pm ET Ep 111 "Ain't We Got Fun" TV-MA

4:50 pm ET Ep 112 "I'll Be Seeing You" TV-MA

Whedon and HBO parted ways before the series premiere over accusations of inappropriate & unprofessional conduct on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, first made public by Charisma Carpenter, who starred in both series. With Whedon's departure, Goslett took over as showrunner in January 2021. At the time, it was reported that the writers' room had already mapped out Episodes 7-12 ahead of the show's initial premiere, only for the series to be officially canceled in December 2022.