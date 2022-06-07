The Orville: New Horizons S03E02 Promo Has Pretty Dark, Ominous Vibes

After a return episode that viewers & critics alike were righteously impressed with, Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons returns this week with the second episode of the new season. Now here's the thing. We have a promo that includes the ominous text "Exploration Always Carries Risk" and vibes a very disturbing tone. And the episode overview/logline really doesn't tell us a whole lot ("The Orville explores a mysterious region of space"), but we do know that MacFarlane has recommended watching the episode in the dark. Look, a horror-themed episode along the lines of The Thing or Event Horizon would be pretty cool (but we have our doubts that it has to do with either one).

With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons set to drop its second episode of the season on June 9th, here's a look at the promo for S01E02 "Shadow Realms":

And for a look at MacFarlane tackling a wide range of internet-based search questions, including if he drew Family Guy, if he spent any time working on Johnny Bravo, what are some of the voices that he does, what he was thinking when he created American Dad, how many awards has he won, why he "hates" Tucson so much (?!?), and (believe it or not) lots more, check out WIRED's Autocomplete Interview below:

With the season-opener of Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons currently streaming and a new episode dropping this week, here's a look at the official trailer & sneak preview:

"It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained about the upcoming season going with the addition of "New Horizons" in the title during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows." But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well."

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.