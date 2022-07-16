The Orville: NH S03E08 Promo Offers Scary Dolly Parton/"9 to 5" Cover

With Bleeding Cool's resident point person for Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons giving S03E07 "From Unknown Graves" major praise (check out the full review here), we're back to pass along another teaser. With three episodes remaining in the third season & the streaming series set to have a big presence at next week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), we're presented with a promo filled with a number of familiar faces. But our two biggest takeaways? First, I never knew until now that Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" could be made to sound scary and intimidating-as-f**k. Second, the episode's title has us thinking about Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm's 1987 hit "Midnight Blue" (don't judge us).

Now here's a look at the promo teaser for next week's episode of Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, S03E08 "Midnight Blue":

And here's a look at the music video for one of the most finely-crafted pop-rock songs of the '80s:

Here's a look behind the scenes at what S04E0g "Twice in a Lifetime" had to offer:

Speaking of teasers, MacFarlane addressed the difficult balancing act of figuring out how much to put out there in a promo or teaser. "Tom Costantino puts these teasers together every week. The challenge really is how much to give away. Look, I'm somebody who watches a show and wants to know nothing about what I'm about to see. If I watch something like 'Severance' or 'The Handmaid's Tale' or any of the shows that I watch, I don't want to know a thing about what's going to happen next week. I don't want to read an episode summary. I don't want to see a trailer. I want to be completely surprised. And so I tend to employ that a little bit when we decide what we're going to give away. This was a tough one because we really didn't want to give away anything about Topa. We wanted people to come in completely surprised. We just felt that the viewing experience would be the most fulfilling and most satisfying if it was a complete surprise," MacFarlane explained.

"I don't know whether that was the right move or not. Maybe we teased people into thinking they were getting Temple of Doom, but that was what we did. And it is tricky because you want to give them something to show up for, but at the same time, you want to make them… Look, we're going through it right now. I'm looking at the trailer for next week's show and trying to decide how much we want to give away, and are we withholding too much, or are we withholding too little?

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.