The Orville Season 3 Preview Image Proves Mix of New & Familiar Faces

With Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's Emmy-nominated sci-fi/adventure/dramedy set to launch its 10-episode third season (otherwise known as The Orville: New Horizons) beginning March 10, MacFarlane is following up on his earlier post offering a sneak preview of how scoring music was going with an official first-look image with a number of new & familiar faces. So in the first official image released, we have Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) make up the "familiar faces" line-up. The season's newbies include new series regular Anne Winters's (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) Ensign Charly Burke, as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

And here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet from this afternoon sharing the first-look image:

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) on board to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.