The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Answers Your Internet Qs; New S03 Teaser

With only a little more than a week to go (nine days at the time of this writing, to be precise) until Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons hits streaming screens, the streamer and the team behind the beloved series have been rolling out the publicity machine to get the word out. For this go around, MacFarlane is subjecting himself to the whims of the internet's inquisitive nature. Yup, that's right… our on-screen Capt. Ed Mercer is offering the answers to your most-asked questions.

So for a look at a wide range of internet-based search questions, including if he drew Family Guy, if he spent any time working on Johnny Bravo, what are some of the voices that he does, what he was thinking when he created American Dad, how many awards has he won, why he "hates" Tucson so much (?!?), and (believe it or not) lots more, check out WIRED's Autocomplete Interview:

And here's a look at the newest teaser for next month's return of the series:

With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons ready for launch on June 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer & sneak preview:

"It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained about the upcoming season going with the addition of "New Horizons" in the title during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows." But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well."

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022: