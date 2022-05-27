The Orville: So We're Guessing Seth MacFarlane's Not A Big FOX Fan?

Earlier this week, we highlighted how The Orville star & series creator Seth MacFarlane checked in with Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC late-night talk show and shared just how much he appreciates the show moving from FOX to Hulu (more on that in a minute). But MacFarlane wasn't done there, getting some quality shots at the network ahead of a screening of The Orville at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. "I want to say, it is an absolute thrill to not be on the FOX network," MacFarlane told the crowd. "We never really belonged there. And they've curated a specific brand now. Between 'Beat Shazam,' 'Name That Tune' and 'Don't Forget the Lyrics!', FOX has really captured the demo of people who have no idea what song they're listening to." And MacFarlane also focused on FOX's rollercoaster relationship with ratings, adding, "When I look at FOX's ratings, I gotta hand it to them: It takes a special talent to pander to the lowest common denominator without actually getting them as an audience. That takes talent! But hey, we're here on Hulu, thank God." Joining MacFarlane at the event were Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Jessica Szohr, Anne Winters, Scott Grimes, and J. Lee.

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, where viewers are treated to a preview of the upcoming season (beginning around the 7:20 mark) along with MacFarlane "finding religion" when it came to how he felt about The Orville no long being on FOX:

And for a look at MacFarlane tackling a wide range of internet-based search questions, including if he drew Family Guy, if he spent any time working on Johnny Bravo, what are some of the voices that he does, what he was thinking when he created American Dad, how many awards has he won, why he "hates" Tucson so much (?!?), and (believe it or not) lots more, check out WIRED's Autocomplete Interview below:

With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons ready for launch on June 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer & sneak preview:

"It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained about the upcoming season going with the addition of "New Horizons" in the title during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows." But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well."

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022: