The Orville Team Shares BTS Looks at Season 3 "New Horizons" Preview

Look, there's no getting past the obvious. We know that quite a few The Orville fans were disappointed to learn that Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series was moving from March to June 2 due to leftover COVID-19-related production issues. But the sneak preview of the opening minutes of the season with the new main titles was definitely a great start to easing things over. And if the extras that the crew shared (beginning with MacFarlane offering love to Director Jon Cassar (Medici, 24) for the sequence that was shared) afterward was any indication, then we think the lead-up is going to be nearly as worth the season itself.

Here's Co-Producer Tom Costantino sharing a look behind the scenes at one of the action-packed scenes from the preview released earlier today, showing how the magic made it to your screen:

And here's a look at VFX Supervisor Brandon Fayette sharing a look at the plans for the redesign (and make sure to check out the full thread for even more details):

To make up for the extra wait time, MacFarlane and the team released a preview of the opening minutes along with the new main title, which you can check out below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons Sneak Peek | Arriving 6.2.2022 | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAWJq0fetYw)

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet going into further details on the delay as well as appreciating the fans' patience:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.