Latest Warframe Devstream Gives Updates For Jade Shadows

Digital Extremes held Warframe Devstream #179 today, detailing what's on the way in Jade Shadows, as well as more info on TennoCon 2024.

Article Summary Jade Shadows update brings a new Warframe, quest, and Clan Operation.

Stalker returns with secrets in the new single-player Jade Shadows quest.

Protea Warframe teased with Prime form and new Prime weapons set for May 1.

TennoCon 2024 promises exciting panels, a 1999 theme, and special guest DJ.

Digital Extremes held their latest Devstream today for Warframe, as #179 offered up more info on the next addition and other projects. The primary focus of the stream was on Jade Shadows, as it will bring a new Warframe as well as a new mission type to change things up. You'll also see a new Clan Operation included in this, several new cosmetic bundles, and an all-new single-player Quest, among other additions. The team also touched on TennoCon 2024, Warframe: 1999, and the Protea Warframe on the way. We have some of the developer notes for you below as you can watch the full livestream here.

Jade Shadows

Experience a story of love, loss, and sacrifice in Jade Shadows, introducing the latest single-player narrative Quest, arriving this June and welcoming the return of one of Warframe's most infamous legacy characters, the Stalker. After the collapse of the Orokin Empire, he swore vengeance on the Warframes who destroyed it, eventually culminating in the first-ever Cinematic Quest known as The Second Dream. Reconfront this ambivalent adversary to bring his long-kept secrets to light since your last encounter together while discovering the 57th Warframe, the song of devastation, Jade. Jade's inspiration comes from the idea of "angelic choir soloists," with her weapon designs embodying the ideas of Love, Hope, and Wonder, frequently found in classical choral arrangements. Jade Shadows will also introduce a new mission type, Ascension, a Stalker-themed ship cosmetic skin, even more TennoGen items, as well as a new Clan Operation: Belly of the Beast.

Protea Warframe

The Warframe crew gave a closer peek at the Prime form of the ultimate protector Warframe, Protea, with a new teaser trailer. Representing the height of technology and style from a bygone era, Protea Prime brings a myriad of devices to toss grenade clusters, fire plasma charges, dispense health and energy pickups, or rewind time itself. Alongside Protea Prime come two new Prime tech weapons: the dual daggers Okina Prime and single-handed Velox Prime pistol, all arriving on May 1.

Warframe: 1999

Players looking forward to Warframe: 1999 got a small update with a fresh look at unreleased concept art of Protoframes Arthur and Aoi, as well as the Atomicycle. The team also discussed how they worked to create their own original "Warframe-inspired model" of a '90s era motorcycle. The next bundle of info for 1999 will take place at TennoCon's keynote livestream (TennoLive) on Saturday, July 20.

TennoCon 2024

A breakdown of the first day of TennoCon 2024 showcases how Digital Extremes is taking the record-breaking annual fan event to new heights, with more to offer attendees than ever before across two days. TennoCon's first day will offer early access to merch booth operations and badge pickup as well as a 1999-themed celebration with free victuals and a special guest DJ to keep the good vibes going until 10 p.m. ET. Tune into the next Devstream in May for details around day two of TennoCon 2024 and the plethora of panels to attend.

