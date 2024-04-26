Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Apartment 7A, julia garner, paramount

Apartment 7A Image Debuts, Julia Garner Thriller On Paramount+ In Fall

A new film, Apartment 7A was announced by Paramount+ this afternoon for release this fall. And it ties to another horror classic...

Article Summary Apartment 7A, a psychological thriller, announces a fall release on Paramount+.

Julia Garner stars, with Natalie Erika James directing and a high-profile producing team.

Set in 1965, the film is a prequel to the horror classic Rosemary's Baby.

The storyline involves a dancer's encounter with dark forces and a promise of fame.

Apartment 7A was announced by Paramount this afternoon. It stars Julia Garner, Diane Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. It is directed by Natalie Ericka James from a script by James, Christian White, and Skylar James. John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce. They are targeting a fall release for this on Paramount+ and touting it as a perfect kick-off to the Halloween season. You can see the first image from the film and the official synopsis as well, where a surprise lurks…

Apartment 7A Synopsis

Paramount+ today announced that the all-new original film APARTMENT 7A, a psychological thriller starring Golden Globe winner Julia Garner (Ozark) and directed by Natalie Erika James (Relic), will premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and in select international markets. Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary's Baby, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer (Garner) suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame. The film also stars two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean film series). Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Surprise! I didn't think we would get a Rosemary's Baby prequel this year, or ever, did you? I was interested in this until that tidbit dropped, and it instantly turned me off. Why does this have to be tied to anything? Ugh, how disappointing. Hopefully, this is good enough to ignore that tidbit, and it is not shoved in our faces. The sad reality is that this originally wasn't tied to that film, and without the connection, it might not have been made. Lame. Does anyone remember this 2014 remake? I sure didn't.

Apartment 7A will debut on Paramount+ this fall.

