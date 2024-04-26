Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, purearts

PureArts Debuts Elden Ring Life-Size Replica with the Arm of Malenia

The demigod Boss Malenia from the hit video game Elden Ring is back as PureArts debuts their new life-size replica

A boss fight awaits you, Tarnished, as PureArts brings the world of the hit FromSoftware video game Elden Ring to life. One of the game's most challenging and memorable bosses is coming to life with Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Malenia is the twin sister of Miquella, a demigod and a member of the Golden Order. Despite her role in the divine Elden Ring hierarchy, she has been afflicted with a disease known as the Scarlet Rot, which causes the body to decay and all of its surroundings to become corrupted.

Even with this disease, Malenia is one of the hardest bosses found in Elden Ring, and now PureArts wants fans to bring a piece of her home. The Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica has been faithfully brought to life and will be limited to only 3500 pieces. Capture your victory over your infamous battle with Malenia with this gorgeous replica that features a tarnished gold deco and wall mount. Elden Ring collectors can pre-order an Elden Ring Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica for $389 right on PureArts with a December 2024 release.

Elden Ring – Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica

"I am Malenia. Blade of Miquella. And I have never known defeat." Tarnished, summon the Spirit Ashes! Demigod Boss Malenia is poised to unleash the power of Scarlet Rot upon PureArts. We're thrilled to present an extraordinary feature of one of the most charismatic characters from the award-winning RPG ELDEN RING. Welcome the Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica. Gold hued and true to scale, this collectible features an articulated wrist, and two display options: metal base or wall mount. The Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica is a work of art crafted for true ELDEN RING fans."

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Licensed by Bandai Namco

Scale: Life-Size

Edition Size: 3500

Material: Polyresin

Estimated Delivery: December 2024

Shipping: Worldwide

