The Orville Video Wishes "Captain" Seth MacFarlane a Happy Birthday

If you're a fan of Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series The Orville, then you know why March 10, 2022, is such an important date. That's when The Orville: New Horizons (aka Season 3) blasts off on the streaming service, with an announcement teaser (see below) to make it all official. But if you're a real fan of the show, then you know why October 26th is an important date? Need a clue? How about if we add the year, 1973? Yup, you're right! That's when series creator MacFarlane was born, and if that didn't happen then we wouldn't have The Orville… or Family Guy… or American Dad… you get our drift, right? So it's only appropriate that the show honors its beloved "Captain" while also reminding viewers of why they love the show.

So with healthy & happy birthday vibes heading his way, here's a look at how The Orville honored MacFarlane's birthday:

With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, landing on streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from last month, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely helps set a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.