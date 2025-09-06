Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: lost, The Paper

The Paper: Impacciatore & Frei on [SPOILER] Episode 5 Appearance

The Paper stars Sabrina Impacciatore and Chelsea Frei discuss a certain LOST star's appearance in Episode 5 and if he was on the set.

Article Summary The Paper episode 5 features a hilarious scam plot using a certain Lost star's image as bait.

Sabrina Impacciatore and Chelsea Frei reveal if they met the person during the guest appearance.

Esmerelda Grande falls for an online scam that involves a Cameo video from [SPOILER] himself.

Peacock's The Paper is currently streaming, and has been renewed for a second season.

In light of the recent events of General Hospital star Steve Burton being an unwitting deepfake target used to scam a fan out of thousands of dollars, The Paper coincidentally also sheds light on the crime, with one of their own falling victim as bait and using one of the stars of Lost as a cover. The fifth episode of the Peacock series season one, "Scam Alert!" as blunt as the title is, involves managing editor Esmerelda Grande (Sabrina Impacciatore) going through the motions as colleagues try to snap this person out of it before it's too far gone. Impacciatore and co-star Chelsei Frei, who play managing editor Esmerelda Grande and reporter Mare Pritti, respectively, spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether they met said guest star, as the appearance exclusively took place remotely on video, on set. The following contains spoilers.

The Paper Stars Sabrina Impacciatore and Chelsea Frei on Their Tropical Guest Star

In "Scam Alert!" Esmerelda announces that she found a new love through a dating app, and this special someone is named "Jarson." As she eventually shows the staff a picture of him, it's revealed that the scammer used a photo of Josh Holloway, star of Lost and Yellowstone. Even when Esmerelda admits the resemblance is uncanny, the scammer works her to the point of even paying the personalized messaging service, Cameo, for a video featuring the actor to message the managing editor, furthering the ruse. Even the new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) tries to snap her out of it. Near the end of the episode, the staff gets Holloway to tell her the truth about the scam.

Did Josh Holloway appear on set for episode 105, or did you only interact with him over video?

Impacciatore: If he did, I didn't meet him, and I'm so sad about it.

Frei: He was there, and I told him, I am such a 'Lost' fan. I was like, "Tell me when he's here." I was taking a nap and I missed him.

Impacciatore: You were taking a nap? I can't believe it.

Frei: Yeah. We had to wake up at like 4 a.m. every day, and I would literally go to my trailer, and it was like.

Impacciatore: That's true.

Frei: Yeah, so I sadly missed him, too.

Impacciatore: No, I wasn't there unfortunately. I wish I could.

The Paper, which also stars Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Duane R. Shepard Sr, Oscar Nuñez, and Tim Key, premieres September 4th on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!