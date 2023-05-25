The Penguin: Colin Farrell Joins WGA Gotham Rally; Supports Writers The Penguin star Colin Farrell joined an NYC rally in Times Square earlier today, speaking out in support of the WGA and the writers' strike.

With the writers' strike inching closer to a one-month mark, Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket lines have been doing an effective job interrupting and shutting down shows that are still in production in their efforts to force the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) back to the table for respectful negotiations over issues of compensation, job security, and more. And one of those productions is writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin. Now, the star of DC Studios' streaming series set in the universe of Matt Reeves' The Batman is making his support for the writers known publically. Joining a rally in NYC's Times Square earlier today, Farrell took to the mic and spoke to the press about how what's going on is "a testament to the arrogance of those at the top" that things have gotten as bad as they've gotten for writers.

Here's a look at Farrell speaking at the rally from earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about the Max series so far:

Colin Farrell speaks at the WGA picket line: "It's a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work because they are doing the right thing." https://t.co/WLAhBc0cqZ pic.twitter.com/zEqKpB9NnM — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the spinoff series set to hit Max screens in 2024, Farrell is being joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. But enough with all of that for now – we've rambled more than long enough. Here's a look at a teaser & in-production look at what's to come with The Penguin:

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

