The Peripheral: Amazon, William Gibson Sci-Fi Drama Trailer Released

Back at the beginning of September, The New York Times best-selling author William Gibson & series star Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) took to social media to offer us our first look at their upcoming Amazon sci-fi drama series, The Peripheral. The teaser offered previewed Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind (and what lies beyond), centering on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. And now, thanks to New York Comic Con 2022 (NYCC), we have an official trailer to pass along that adds more pieces to the puzzle.

Along with Grace Moretz, the series also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (Turn: Washington's Spies), T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt). With the first episode set to hit Prime Video on October 21st (and single episodes releasing weekly on Fridays through December 9th), here's a look at the official trailer & overview for Amazon's The Peripheral:

Flynne Fisher lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn't like any game she's ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn't virtual reality… it's real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne's world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it's also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator & showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).