The Pitt S02E09 "3:00 P.M." Preview: Hatosy Directs; Wyle on Season 3

Along with our preview for tonight's Shawn Hatosy-directed episode of HBO Max's The Pitt, S02E09: "3:00 P.M.," Noah Wyle discusses Season 3.

Article Summary Shawn Hatosy directs The Pitt S02E9, also reprising his role as Dr. Jack Abbot in this episode.

Noah Wyle teases tackling the Medicare crisis during Season 3 of The Pitt.

We've got an updated preview for Episode 9: "3:00 P.M." as hospital systems remain down.

Podcast hosts and costume designer share behind-the-scenes insights with new cast interviews.

It's not like every episode of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt isn't special. But this week, Shawn Hatosy is doing double duty for S02E09: "3:00 P.M.," returning as Dr. Jack Abbot and directing the episode. We've got our updated preview waiting for you below, but before we get to that, we've got an update from Wyle on Season 3 we wanted to pass along.

Speaking with the press after walking away with SAG-AFTRA's Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday, Wyle noted that there's never a "shortage of storylines to pull from in an emergency room" when asked about what issues the third season would be tackling. That said, the series's star and executive producer shared that the impending Medicare crisis is too important a topic for them not to address.

"When you have characters that are as rich and diverse and as multi-dimensional as the ones that we have, it's very easy to just sort of plot them into the future and figure out what they would be struggling with at that point," Wyle shared "But, obviously these cuts in Medicare, the ones that are going to affect Americans and put them off the rolls, hospital closures, there's all sorts of very pressing issues that are facing hospitals and health care workers in America, and we've only scratched the surface."

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 9: "3:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 9: "3:00 P.M." – With systems still down, Dana calls in an old friend with experience running a low-tech ER – but not before one of Javadi's patients slips through the cracks. Meanwhile, Santos tends to the young victim of a fireworks explosion. Later, Robby makes Whitaker an offer. Directed by Shawn Hatosy and written by Cynthia Adarkwa, here's a look at the preview trailer, a sneak peek, and the image gallery that were released for tonight's chapter.

Following that, podcast hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris speak with Irene Choi and Lucas Iverson (med students Joy Kwon and James Ogilvie) about auditioning for the series, what it felt like to join the cast, and what they really think is going on in their characters' heads. In addition, Hunter and Alok speak with The Pitt costume designer Lyn Paolo about personalizing scrubs, choosing the right footwear for a character, and even blood stencils. Following that, we have a look behind the scenes at how the writing team shapes a shift into a season of television.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

