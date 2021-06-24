The Pursuit of Love: Amazon, BBC Share Romantic Comedy-Drama Trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a wacky romantic comedy-drama based on the popular 1945 novel by Nancy Mitford. that explores friendship, love, and choice in interwar England. Written and directed by Emily Mortimer, all three episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, July 30, in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching in September.

The Pursuit of Love is about love and friendship, filled with eccentric characters unique to the British upper classes. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Pam & Tommy) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella). Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Pursuit of Love – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgnrTh62dZs)

The Pursuit of Love Episode 1: On the brink of adulthood Fanny and Linda are stuck in the Oxfordshire countryside impatiently waiting for life to begin. When they finally break free, Linda immediately falls hopelessly in love, leaving Fanny feeling left behind.

The cast includes a lot of familiar faces to anyone who's watched any significant TV show in the last few years: Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair, Les Misérables) and Dolly Wells (Dracula, Doll & Em) as Linda's parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Andrew Scott (Fleabag's Hot Priest, Sherlock) as Lord Merlin, the Radlett's wealthy and eccentric neighbor, Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Sense of an Ending) as Fanny's mother, The Bolter and Beattie Edmondson (Josh, Patrick) as Louisa Radlett. Linda and Fanny's suitors include Assaad Bouab (Messiah, Call My Agent) as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery) as Alfred Wincham, and Freddie Fox (White House Farm, The Crown) as Tony Kroesig. The Pursuit of Love premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and select additional territories.

