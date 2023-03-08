The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark: Hasan Minhaj Returns for Audio Drama Hasan Minhaj is set to return as one of Batman's biggest pains in Spotify, DC & Warner Bros.'s audio drama, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

Some excellent news for fans of Spotify, DC, and Warner Bros.'s growing line-up of scripted audio dramas. During today's Spotify Stream On event, attendees (artists, songwriters, video and content creators, and podcasters from all over the world) were greeted with a surprise appearance from Hasan Minhaj. Fresh off his recent return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show as a week-long guest host, Minhaj announced that he would be returning as The Riddler for a new series set to hit later this year, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark follows an unexpected adventure from the perspective of one of Gotham City's most cunning Super-Villains, Edward Nygma. Characters from last year's global sensation Batman Unburied (including Batman, Barbara Gordon, and Alfred) will return for another gripping installment of our story as Batman begrudgingly teams up with The Riddler to bring down a Super-Villain obsessed with cleansing the streets of Gotham from sinners— including our unlikely duo. Now, here's a look at Minhaj previewing his return to the audio drama universe of Batman, set for later this year:

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark is the latest series from the exclusive, multiyear partnership between Spotify, DC, and Warner Bros., The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark follows two previous releases: the aforementioned Batman Unburied and Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Batman Unburied's 10-episode first season premiered in May 2022 to global success, receiving adaptations in nine languages and topping the charts in 35 markets. And that success continued earlier this year when all seven episodes of Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind dropped at once, quickly reaching the top of the charts in six markets. While Minhaj is confirmed to be returning as one of Batman's main "big-bads," we can expect more casting news to be coming our way before the series debuts in late 2023.