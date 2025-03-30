Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones S04E04 Preview: Another Classic Lake Weekend

PREVIEW: It's a "classic" lake weekend in tonight's episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, S04E04: "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee."

Before we get to our preview of tonight's episode of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones, we just want to take a second to offer some appreciation for the greatness that is Megan Mullally (Lori). If you're looking for someone who can make good things great and great things even greater, look no further. With that in mind, S04E04: "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee," it's time for another classic Gemstones lake weekend – at least, that's what Eli (Goodman) is hoping for. But it looks like Galilee Gulch is going to be filled with folks not too thrilled that Eli and Lori are a couple – even as they juggle their own issues. Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) are dealing with BJ's male competitive pole-dancing injury, Kelvin (Adam DeVine ) and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) struggle to stay in the spotlight for the family's sake while keeping their relationship a secret, and Lori tries to keep her son away from the Gemstones madness. Here's our preview of tonight's episode, along with a look at McBride discussing the first time he met Walton Goggins with Conan O'Brien:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 4 Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 4: "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee" – Interestingly enough, there wasn't an official overview released. Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

