The Road Ends at "Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN": Our Finale Preview

CBS's The Road ends tonight for Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders. Here's our preview for "Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN."

Article Summary The Road finale takes place at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium with three finalists remaining.

Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders compete for the grand prize on CBS’s hit country music show.

Keith Urban and Blake Shelton headline the event, with audience votes deciding the ultimate winner tonight.

Our updated preview includes video clips, and a look at the finalists' latest performances ahead of the big showdown.

It all comes down to tonight for Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders. With the finale of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road set to hit our screens, our final three head to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Opening for Urban one last time, viewers can also look forward to Shelton performing a track off his latest album. From there, Sheridan joins Urban and Shelton to make the final decision. With everything on the line tonight, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and four sneak peeks at tonight's finale. In addition, we have an updated look back at our final three's most recent performances.

The Road Season 1 Episode 10 "Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN"

The Road Season 1 Episode 10 "Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN" – Everything is at stake for the final three musicians as they open for Keith Urban one last time. Blake Shelton opens the show with a performance off his latest album. Executive producer Taylor Sheridan joins Keith Urban and Blake Shelton at the historic Ryman Auditorium, where the fate of the final three rests solely in the hands of the audience, who will vote to pick the winning musician.

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

